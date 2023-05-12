Joseph F. Flynn, Sr. 92, of Squantum, MA sadly passed away on May 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by loving members of his family.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 4PM to 7PM at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 17th at 9:15 in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10AM in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, MA. The burial will follow soon after at Bourne National Cemetery, Barnstable County, Bourne, MA.

Joe Sr. was born to Thomas Martin and Mabel Flynn, on July 15, 1930 in Brockton, MA. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1948 and also attended Northeastern University. He was predeceased by his devoted wife Anne V. Flynn in 2006. He remarried Mary (Chiampa) in 2011 from Squantum, MA. Joe was a proud US veteran and served his country during the Korean war conflict. During most of his professional career, he was an accomplished, dedicated and hardworking advertising executive in Boston. Early in his career, he was employed by the Boston Record American Newspaper. Joe loved Cape Cod and enjoyed summer cookouts and spending time with his family and friends at his second home. He was a proud grandfather and completely dedicated to his children and grandchildren. He especially relished in attending their athletic sporting events and activities. He was a devout catholic and an avid reader. During his retirement years, he spent time volunteering at the Squantum Senior Center in Quincy, Cape Cod Healthcare and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. He had a fantastic sense of humor, was a master of one liners and a huge Boston sports fan. Joe knew the importance of humility, lived a purposeful life and impacted so many.

Joe is survived by his wife Mary of Squantum, MA, Sons: Thomas Flynn and his wife Maryanne of Bonita Beach, FL, John Flynn and his wife Susan of Bel Air, MD, Joseph Flynn, Jr. and his wife Erin of Osterville, MA, Robert Flynn and his wife Patricia of Orlando, Fl. His daughters Joanne Leuchte and her husband Richard of Hampton, NH, the late Janet McCaughin and husband David of Quincy, MA and Joyce Leahy and husband Patrick of Hingham, MA. Brother of the late Thomas and Francis Flynn, Mary Murphy McKenzie, Rita Todd and Kay Farrell. He was predeceased by one granddaughter Devin McCaughin of Quincy. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren that will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences