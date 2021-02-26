Joseph F. McLaughlin, 74

Joseph F. McLaughlin, of Braintree and Jensen Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, at the age of 74.

Born in Boston, Joseph grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School, Class of 1964. Joe proudly served his country in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked first as a lineman and then as a construction inspector for Boston Edison, for over 35 years.

Joe was an active member of the Braintree community where he coached youth baseball and basketball for many years. He was also active with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 138. In his free time, he enjoyed catching up on military history, watching sports, especially the New England Patriots and walking his dog “Molly”. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Joseph will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Joseph was the husband of the late Janice (Gerstel) McLaughlin. Loving father of Brendan McLaughlin and his wife Sarah of Braintree, Kevin McLaughlin and his fiancé Dawn Florio of Walpole and the late Brian McLaughlin. Devoted brother of Nancy McLaughlin of Quincy. Cherished “Papa” to Brendan and Ryan McLaughlin and step grandfather to Tyler and Austin Florio. Also survived by his loving companion, his dog “Molly”.

He was also the son of the late Mary and Joseph McLaughlin of Quincy.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, March 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree.

A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 3rd in St. Clare Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.