Joseph F. Tarushka, 91

Joseph F. Tarushka, age 91, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Alliance Health in Braintree, surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born in South Boston, to the late Alice (Drobach) and William V. Tarushka. Raised and educated in South Boston, he was a graduate of South Boston High School. He lived in Quincy for over thirty years, earlier living in Brockton and Dorchester.

Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict and attained the rank of Sergeant.

He worked as an electronic technician primarily with the Polaroid Corporation.

Joseph enjoyed current events and following politics. He was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed watching classic movies.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret L. (MacEachen) Tarushka.

Devoted father of William V. Tarushka and his wife Donna of Holbrook, Daniel H. Tarushka and his wife Linda of Sandown, N.H., and Michael J. Tarushka and his wife Sherri of Bridgewater.

Loving grandfather of Ashley, Casey, Robert, Catherine, and David.

Loving great-grandfather of two great-grandchildren.

The last of four siblings, he was predeceased by John Tarushka, Vincent “Vic” Tarushka, and Helen Zemaitis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, August 26, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, August 27, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.