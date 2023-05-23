Joseph George Ayube, 74

Joseph G. Ayube of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away May 20, 2023. He was 74 years old.

Joseph was born in the Old Harbor Projects to the late Mary (Hutchinson) and Joseph Ayube and raised in South Boston. He attended South Boston High School where he played basketball. He loved basketball and often would recount when he had the opportunity to play in Boston Garden. Joseph went on to earn his BA in English from Boston State College. He began his employment with Pierce Aluminum, where he would work for 30 years before retiring. He met his beloved wife, Marita, at a UMass Boston dance. After marrying, the couple settled in Quincy, a place they would call home for the rest of their days together.

Joseph enjoyed photography, wanting to capture every special moment. He was an avid reader and movie buff, his favorite series was “Falling Skies,” and he was a fan of the New England Patriots. In his leisure time, he enjoyed drives to Plymouth and trips to New Hampshire.

Joseph had a personality as big as his stature. He was the life of the party, the glue, and the captain steering the ship for his family. He was thoughtful and considerate, taking care of everyone. He cherished his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He will be missed by all who knew him. As so many have said, “He was the kindest man I ever met.”

Beloved husband of 34 years to Marita F. Ayube (Epp). Devoted father to Joseph Ayube Jr. and his partner, Carrie Sheehan, of Bridgewater and Renee Francoeur-Kelly and her husband, Steven, of Pembroke. Loving brother of Mary Kerr (Ayube) of Rockland. Papa to Maddie and Tommy Ayube. Grandpa to Marita Walsh, Kayleen, Darren, and Kevin Kelly. “Mr. Mr.” to Nathan, Logan, and Aiden Sheehan. Uncle to Amanda, Ryan, Daniel, Loryn, Jennifer, Debra, and Diana. Brother-in-law to Joan Ayube (Goodnow) of Middleborough. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as many Ayube and Hutchinson cousins. Joseph was devoted to his late parents. He treasured the memories of them and his dear brother, Edward Ayube, who predeceased him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours of 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. Family and friends are welcome to arrive at the Keohane Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, for a funeral service starting at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.