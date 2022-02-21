Joseph Guinto of Quincy passed away Feb 18th with his family by his side.

Loving father of Katalyna and Kayden. Cherished son of Joseph and Laura (Proctor) Guinto of Quincy. Brother of Sean and Edmund both of Cape Cod and Julianna Guinto of Quincy. Also survived by his close cousin Nic.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St., Quincy.

Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 pm in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial will be private.

For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com