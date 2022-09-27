Joseph H. Brooker, 87

Joseph H. Brooker of Quincy passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, at the age of 87. Raised and educated in Boston, he was a graduate of Quincy College with an associate degree in Sociology, Class of 1979, and a bachelor’s degree in Science from Suffolk University, class of 1981. Joseph was a retired Prerelease Officer for the Department of Corrections. A Veteran of the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Airforce, Joseph was an active and longstanding member of the Morrisette and American Legion Post 95, the Vietnam Combat Veterans of Quincy, and the Quincy Veterans Council. He enjoyed traveling with the BMW Mass Confusion Bike Club.

Joseph was the beloved father of Michelle Burden of Stoughton, Bonnie Brooker of Quincy, and Joseph Brooker of Nevada; Devoted grandfather of Christopher Burden and his wife Jillian; Loving great grandfather of Brady and Greyson; Brother of Donald Brooker and his wife Ruth of Westboro, Desiree Bellor of Greenfield, Gerald Brooker of Arizona, Daniel Scully and his wife Susannah of Hull, and Catherine Bruce and her partner Joseph of Florida; Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Burial with Military honors will be held in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in Joseph’s name may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108.