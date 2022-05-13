Joseph H. Mulligan, 94

Joseph H. Mulligan, age 94, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born in Quincy, to the late James and Helen (Ferriter) Mulligan. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of the former Saint Mary’s Elementary School and Quincy Trade School, Class of 1945. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Education from the former Boston State College.

Joe was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Army.

A master plumber, Joe was a proud member of Plumbers Local 12 for over seventy years and had served as president. Joe was also employed as a trades teacher in the Boston Public Schools for thirty years.

Joe was a longtime active parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy. He was an avid reader. Most of all, Joe was devoted to his family. He relished spending time with them, and supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for seventy-two years of Mary C. (Mangan) Mulligan.

Devoted father of Maureen Penta and her husband Charles of Allenhurst, N.J., Joseph E. Mulligan and his wife Linda of Braintree, Patricia Mulligan Flaherty and her husband Brian of Norwell, Kevin Mulligan and his wife Bonnie of Quincy, Anne Mulligan Mahoney and her husband Kevin of Quincy, and the late Helen A. Mulligan.

Loving grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of eight.

One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Mary A. DePaulo of Quincy and was predeceased by Helen McKenna, Irene Schoaf, James Mulligan, and John Mulligan.

Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, May 18, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

