Joseph J. Lencki, Jr., 71

Joseph J. Lencki, Jr., age 71, of Quincy passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a long illness.

Joseph was born in Somerville to Joseph Lencki and Helen Lewandowski. Joseph grew up in East Cambridge and was a member of the St. Hedwigs Parish. He graduated from Cambridge High Latin in 1966. Joseph attended Boston College before joining the United States Marine Corps after his brother Thomas (USMC) was wounded in action during the Vietnam War.

Joseph married his beloved wife Mary Ann in 1972. After serving his country he was appointed to the Cambridge Police Dept. in 1975. Joseph was a detective much of his distinguished 30-year career working in the Major Crimes Unit. Towards the end of his career he was assigned to the police dept’s dignitary protection unit that coordinated with the Secret Service, State Dept., Harvard University and MIT. Some of the notable dignitaries he helped protect were Yasser Arafat, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and Vice President Gore. His final assignment before retirement was to the FBI Twin Towers Task Force investigating terror cells in the Cambridge and Boston area.

Joseph and Mary Ann were married for 47 years and lovingly raised their four children who all went into public service. Joseph was an avid fan of the Red Sox and enjoyed talking sports, politics, and policing. Joseph was a loving “Papa” to his six grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by his wife Mary Ann T. Lencki (Butler) of Quincy and his children Joseph J. (Quincy Police Dept.) and Patricia Lencki of Quincy, James L. (Quincy Police Dept.) and Kahra Lencki of Marshfield, Kathryn (Braintree Public Schools) and Peter Gamache (Mass Environmental Police Dept.) of Hingham and Michael (Cambridge Fire Dept.) and Mary Lencki of Hull.

Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation: TUNNEL2TOWERS.ORG, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.