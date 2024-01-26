Joseph J. Lyons, 84

Joseph J. “Papa” Lyons, 84, of Quincy passed away at home surrounded by family on January 24. 2024. Born and raised in Dorchester, he was a son of the late Robert and Alice (Walsh) Lyons.

Joseph served his country with honor in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He married Margery Tinlin on October 8, 1966 in Saint Gregory’s in Dorchester. They moved to Quincy and raised three loving children, as well as acted as foster parents to many children in need.

Joe worked for the Archdiocese of Boston at Saint Margaret’s Hospital as a facilities director and was known for drawing cartoon murals in the children’s wing. After retiring from the hospital, he worked for the City of Quincy Elder Services where he was affectionately known as the “singing bus driver.”

Joe was dedicated to his community, serving as an active member in the Knights of Columbus and as an usher at Sacred Heart Church for many years. Joe was most happy on the beaches of Cape Cod and Nantucket with his grandchildren and extended family. He enjoyed watching Madaket sunsets sipping Jamison Whisky. He is survived by his loving wife Marge, his daughter Paula Lyons-Barry her husband Timothy Barry, his son Patrick Lyons and his wife Elizabeth Buckley Lyons as well as 7 grandchildren; Liam, Samuel, Padraig, Rannon, Declan, Mairin and Flynn. Joe was preceded in death by his loving son Joseph “Jay” Lyons Jr. as well as many other cherished family members.

Visiting Hours Tuesday January 30, 2024, at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy from 8:30am-10:30am, followed by a funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St, North Quincy at 11:00am. Private burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will take place at a later date. In-lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Joe’s memory be made to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 or online at NVNA.org. Hospice workers are gifts from God.

