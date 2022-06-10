Joseph J. Marsh Jr., 83, of Quincy passed peacefully on June 10, 2022.

Born in Boston, MA on Oct. 3, 1938 to Joseph J. Marsh and Agnes Clougherty. Joseph worked for majority of his life as an Accountant before retiring in 2001.

Prior to his working years, he served in the Naval Air Reserve. Joseph was a benevolent donor to various causes especially Veterans’ causes and St. Judes Children research hospital. Joseph kept up on current events and cared deeply for his country.

Joseph will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Immediately following an interment will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams St., Dorchester Center 02124.

Arrangements are being handled by Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy 02170. For online condolences, please visit hamellydon.com.