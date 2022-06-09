Joseph J. Newton, Jr., 85, of Wellfleet and Quincy died June 7, 2022. The beloved husband of the late Mary Judith (Connelly) Newton. Cherished father of Martha Hanna of FL., Joseph Newton and his wife Laura of Quincy, Doug Newton and his wife Nicki of Marshfield, Suzanne Newton and her husband Sean Toland of Quincy. Brother of Greg Newton of Braintree and the late Fred Newton. Cherished Grampy to Jimmy, Dougie, Jaclyn, Lindsey, Gavin, Seany, Abigail and Michael. Joseph is also survived by 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joe grew up in Wollaston, graduated from Archbishop Williams Class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart Mary “Judy” Connelly before moving to Squantum. Joe worked at the Boston Globe for over 42 years as an adman in the auto classified sales dept. He was an old school newspaper guy till the end. Something he was very proud of.

He loved spending time at their summer home in Wellfleet, where Joe would be doing one of two things. He would either be fishing or preparing to go fishing. He loved boating and fishing his favorite spots in Cape Cod Bay, especially the Path off Truro.

Joe also loved his big game fishing trips with his great friend the late Frank Farrell, travelling to Cabo, Cozumel, Panama, Costa Rica, Acapulco, Belize and many other places.

He was an avid sports fan and there was no better place to catch a game than at Dee Dees Lounge with his very close friends. If you couldn’t stop, don’t forget to smile as you go by.

Upon retirement he moved to Wellfleet, where he transferred his Elks membership, a second chapter of meeting many new close friends. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers Greg and Fred at the Newton Compound. He spent a season with his brother Fred and the Newton Lobster Company, a job he quickly realized was made for a much younger Joe Newton.

But his greatest love was being called “Grampy”. He loved his grandchildren and followed them all in their interests.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

