Joseph J. Perry, 76

Joseph J. “Sonny” Perry, 76 years of age, passed away on April 9, 2020.

He grew up in Quincy and had called Braintree home for the past 20 years. He is survived by his wife Anita (Mabee) Perry and her children Bethany Savela, her partner Tony Mastrangelo and their daughter Julia Savela, all of Braintree; and Russell Savela and his partner Jane Withers of St. Petersburg, FL.

Joe is also survived by his daughters Dr. Amy Farb and her husband Dr. Joshua Farb, and their children Ben, Abby and Theo, of RI; and Katie Vight and her son Devin, of Marlborough. Survived by sister Jeannette McNeil and her husband John of East Bridgewater, predeceased by sister Elizabeth “Betty” Elias and brother David. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Quincy Trade School, Joe joined the Navy. He was proud of his service as a Seabee in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was the co-founder and owner of South Shore Woodworking in Quincy and the Perry Farm in Easton, where he owned several horses. He had a strong work ethic and couldn’t help but fix things. He enjoyed everything he did from repairing and remodeling to building a house from the ground up. Joe also worked at Perry Trucking in Braintree for several years before retiring and traveling. He enjoyed spending time with Anita at their vacation home in Maine.

Joe had a deep appreciation for ice cream and all sweets. He especially enjoyed sharing them with his youngest grandchild Julia.

He wanted to be remembered by his motto: “I tried.”

Since we can’t have an Irish Wake, please celebrate his life by having some ice cream and if desired, consider donating in Joe’s memory to the Veterans charity of your choice.

