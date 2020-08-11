Joseph Jackson Appointed Quincy Fire Chief

Mayor Thomas P. Koch Tuesday (Aug. 11) appointed 22-year Quincy Fire Department veteran Joseph C. Jackson, Jr. as the city’s new Fire Chief.

Jackson, a deputy chief since 2010 and acting fire chief since the retirement of Chief John Cadegan earlier this year, was sworn in by City Clerk Nicole Crispo in a brief private ceremony outside of a local nursing home where his mother is a resident.

“Quite simply, there is no one better suited to be Fire Chief than Joe Jackson,” said Mayor Koch. “He loves this city, he loves his brothers on the job, and he’s made it his life’s work to protect the lives and property of this community. Firefighting is quite literally in his blood, and the safety of our citizens is firmly in good hands.”

Jackson is the son of the late Joseph C. Jackson, Sr., who served on the Quincy Fire Department for 42 years before retiring in 1993 as a deputy chief and one of the most respected officers in the department’s history.

“I’m sure dad is looking down smiling right now,” Mayor Koch said at the ceremony.

Added Chief Jackson:

“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity, and I look forward to helping make the department the very best it can be in the coming years,” Jackson said.

Mayor Koch appointed Jackson under a process through the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission called an Assessment Center. Under this process, an independent panel of retired public safety leaders administer evaluation tests and then use the scores to make a recommendation for appointment to the Mayor.

Jackson was appointed a firefighter in 1998 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2002; captain in 2007, and deputy chief in 2010.

Thomas Bowes, the president of Quincy Firefighters Local 792, called Jackson a “firefighter’s firefighter with a deep understanding and appreciation of the job.”

“We know the safety of the citizens of Quincy and our members is in good hands, and we look forward to working with Chief Jackson in the coming years to continue to help move the job forward in the right direction,” Bowes said.