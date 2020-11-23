Joseph L. Buccini, 86

Joseph L. Buccini, age 86, of West Newfield, Maine, formerly of Middleboro and Quincy, died, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home.

Joseph was born in Quincy, to the late Raffael and Yolanda (Cingolani) Buccini. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1953.

Joe was the well-known owner and operator of the former Buccini’s Mister Sub on Billings Road in North Quincy. He established the shop in 1972 and operated the business for thirty-five years before retiring in 2007 and moving to Maine.

In addition to being a successful business owner, Joe was a jack-of-all-trades and loved spending time working on his 200-year old farmhouse in Maine.

He was a former member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy.

Joe was devoted to his family. He enjoyed spending time with them and supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-seven years of Gail L. (Purdy) Buccini. Devoted father of Gregory Buccini and his partner Maryanne of Plymouth, Robert Buccini, David Buccini, both of West Newfield, Maine, Laurie Powers of Holbrook her husband Joseph, and her significant other Lawrence, Lynne Forti and her husband Kevin of Middleboro, Joseph Buccini and his wife Sheila of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Michael Buccini and his wife Kimberly of Mansfield. Loving grandfather of fifteen and great-grandfather of nine. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert R. Buccini and Gloria J. Fantasia, and is also survived by two nephews and one niece.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.

