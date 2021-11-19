Joseph L. Manning Jr., 78

Joseph Lawrence Manning Jr, 78, of Quincy died peacefully November 17, 2021.

Joseph was the eldest of nine children born to the late Joseph Lawrence Manning Sr. and Julia Frances (Lee). He was the beloved husband of Karen “Charlene” (Graff) Manning. Loving father of Terrence J. Manning and Shawn M. Manning, both of Quincy. Dear brother of Susie Sullivan of Florida, Marty Manning of Maine, Robert Manning of Weymouth, Judi Postell of Abington, Steven Manning of Kingston and James “Jay” Manning of West Roxbury. He was preceded in death by his brother Timothy Manning, and his sister Mary Evans. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Joseph graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Criminal Justice and served in the US Army Reserves. He began serving as a police officer in the 1970s in Stoneham before being appointed to the Quincy Police Department in 1976. He worked as the details officer and as the former Assistant Liquor Inspector before retiring in 2005. After retirement, he worked as a Bartender at the Irish Pub. Joseph was a longtime member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Quincy, the Former Emerald Society, and the Softball for Police League.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s name to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Make all checks payable to: American Diabetes Association.