Joseph L. Zagami, 83

Joseph L. Zagami, age 83, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born in Boston to the late Joseph W. and Violet (Sebastini) Zagami. He was a graduate of Quincy Trade School, Class of 1959.

He was employed in the automobile transmission industry his entire career, and was the well-known owner and operator of the former Jim’s Automatic Transmission in Quincy for over twenty-five years.

Joe was an avid bowler and loved the ocean and boating. He was a member of the Dorchester Yacht Club, the Adams Heights Men’s Club in Quincy, and the Quincy Lodge of Elks.

After retirement, Joe enjoyed morning coffee and conversation with his friends.

Most of all, Joe was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-four years of Judith L. (Crocker) Zagami.

Devoted father of Diane Rubin of Canton, and the late Debra Condon-Davis and her surviving husband William Davis of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Jamie Rubin and his wife Amy of Holbrook, Danielle Rubin of Canton, Kristen Condon of Mattapoisett, and Cory Condon of West Roxbury. Cherished great grandfather of Jocelyn.

Devoted brother of the late Vincent P. Zagami. Joe is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.