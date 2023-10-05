Joseph M. Bargar, 70

Joseph M. Bargar, age 70, of Quincy, died suddenly from complications of Covid-19, on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton.

Joe was born in Boston to the late Marshall and Edith B. (Rantz) Bargar. He graduated from Hope High School in Providence, R.I., Class of 1971. For over twenty years he lived in Quincy and had previously lived in Marshfield.

Music was Joe’s passion. He sang and played keyboards in bands as a young teenager in Providence, quickly becoming a well-known and treasured presence in the New England music scene. A tremendous talent, he was gifted with a voice of unrivaled authenticity. Early in his career he performed with such legendary acts as Roomful of Blues, Scott Hamilton, Duke Robillard, James Montgomery, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Joe lived in New York in the late ’70s and early ’80s, playing in the city with performers such as: Sly & The Family Stone, Robbie Robertson; blues greats Otis Rush, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Son Seals, and John Lee Hooker; and soul masters Percy Sledge, Clarence Carter, and Solomon Burke. His soulful vocals and masterful keyboards grace recordings by several major artists, including Diana Ross and “Late Show” bandleader Paul Shaffer.

After moving back to Massachusetts, Joe became a founding member of Soul Kitchen, a nine piece rhythm and blues band utilizing some of the best players in Boston. Joe’s keyboard playing and unique, soulful vocal style were central to the band’s sound for 17 years. Later he headlined Joe Bargar and the Soul Providers, an all-star rhythm and blues lineup whose gifted members have backed everyone from James Cotton to Dr. John. Joe loved playing in local bistros and clubs around town. Sharing his music with people was his life’s work.

Lovingly referred to by his musician friends as the “Rabbi of Soul,” he lit up a room with his presence alone. When he started to sing and play, everyone was moved to get up and dance!

A Boston sports savant, Joe had a penchant for making color commentary during games, only to have it echoed moments later by the television analysts. The domination of his beloved Boston teams was pure bliss. He was watching from the end zone when Vinatieri made the kick in the snow. Fenway Park was sacred ground to him.

Music was his passion, but Joe’s greatest joy was his family. He was devoted to his parents, wife, children, grandchildren, sister, and of course his dogs Sweetie Pie and Millie!

Beloved husband of Janet C. (Colclough) Bargar of Quincy.

Devoted father to Lindsey Keogh and her husband Michael of Jamaica Plain, Sam Bargar of Park City Utah, Dan Bargar of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Jesse Bargar of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Madelyn and Michael Keogh.

Irreplaceable brother of Cynthia Bargar and her husband Nick Thorkelson of Provincetown.

Cherished son-in-law of William and Marion Colclough of Quincy.

Dear brother-in-law of Gail O’Brien and Laura Ippolito.

Treasured uncle of Ruby Thorkelson, Brendan, Sean, Erin, and Liam O’Brien, Michael and Joseph Ippolito.

Joe is also survived by many loving friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. An Interfaith Funeral Service will be conducted at Saint Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church, 1 Linden Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, October 11, at 1 p.m. Rabbi Karen Landy and Reverend Eric Litman will co-officiate. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to Quincy Band Boosters, where a fund will be established in his name to assist elementary school students’ band participation. Donations to the fund may be mailed to: Quincy Band Boosters, c/o Janet Bargar, 205 Manet Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.