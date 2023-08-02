Joseph M. Carroll, 84

Joseph M. Carroll, age 84, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 while visiting relatives in his beloved Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Joe was born in Boston, to the late Joseph M. and Veronica M. (Murphy) Carroll. He was raised in Roxbury and was a graduate of Boston Trade School, Class of 1957. Joe lived in Quincy for the past sixty years, previously in Boston.

Joe served in the United States Army Reserve in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He was employed as the business agent for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 for twenty-one years. Prior to this, he worked for the former Columbia Packing Company of Boston for nineteen years. He had been retired for many years.

Joe was an active member of the Kennedy Center in Quincy. He was an avid Boston sports fan.

Most of all, Joe was a hard-working man who was devoted to his family, supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-one years of Frances E. (Means) Carroll.

Devoted father of Joseph M. Carroll, Jr. of Brockton, Janice V. Nelson and her husband James of Scituate, Dennis F. Carroll of Quincy, the late Linda E. Caliguire and her surviving husband John of Florida.

Loving grandfather of eight and great grandfather of four.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 6, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 7, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Saint Paul Cemetery, Hingham.

For those who wish, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.