Joseph M. Muzzi, 33

Joseph Matthew Muzzi, a lifelong resident of Hull died tragically on Dec. 5, 2022. He was 33.

He was born in Weymouth, to Jane (Hamilton) and Stephen Muzzi, and raised in Hull. Joseph graduated from Hull High School, where he played baseball and football. After high school, he worked construction with the family business. He had a true talent operating the heavy machinery and took to it quickly.

Joseph enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends. He loved to watch football with his dad, even if they weren’t watching in the same room, they’d be on the phone watching together. His happy place was the ocean and tried to take as many opportunities to see the sunrise and sunset as he could. Joseph had a heart of gold and was always the first to remind those around him of the good times. His favorite time of year was the winter because of the holidays. It made him feel at home to be surrounded by family, wrapped up in nostalgia. He was a caring, loving, vivacious extrovert. So full of life and happy to be living it with those he cared for. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Cherished son of Stephen M. Muzzi, Sr. of Hingham and Jane M. Muzzi (Hamilton) of Weymouth. He was the devoted stepson of Nancy Bradford of Hull and Kevin Smith of Weymouth. Loving brother of Ashley Muzzi of ME and Stephen M. Muzzi, Jr., his wife Megan Muzzi and their daughter Madison Muzzi all of Pembroke. Treasured grandson of Rose Hamilton of Weymouth, formerly of Hull. He was the beloved, longtime partner of Christine Durham of Somerville. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Predeceased by his grandfathers, Anthony D. Muzzi, Sr. of Hingham and David J. Hamilton, Sr. of Hull.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 30, at 9:15 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul’s Church, Hingham at 10 a.m.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.