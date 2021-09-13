Joseph M. Pistorino of Rhode Island, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

He is predeceased by his mother, Carol M. Pistorino of Quincy. He is survived by his loving daughter Erica S. Pistorino and her husband Kyle L. Cehanowicz of Narragansett, RI, former wife Suzanne K. Pistorino of Rhode Island, father Robert W. Pistorino of Quincy, brother Robert L. Pistorino of Quincy, brother Thomas G. Pistorino and his wife Lisa of Walpole and sister Mary Lou Pistorino and her husband Robert Reed of Easton. He is also survived by nephews and nieces: Stephen Previte of Easton, Joshua Previte and his wife Tiffannie of Raynham, Samuel Previte of Irvine, CA, Joseph Previte of Quincy, Caroline Previte of Brighton, Gianni Pistorino of Walpole, Anthony Pistorino of Walpole, as well as extended family and dear friends.

Joe was an electrician who was known for being a master of his trade and a generous and kind soul. He enjoyed playing golf, being on the water, and spending time with family and dear friends. He had an affinity for music.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to SSTAR Treatment Center, Attention Mrs. Edwards, 386 Stanley Street, Fall River, MA 02720.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, September 16, from 9:30-11:30 am in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 am on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 12 pm.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.