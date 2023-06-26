Joseph M. Walgreen, 80

Joseph M. Walgreen, age 80, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, June 25, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Joseph was born in Milton, to the late John and Louise (Maynard) Walgreen-Solano. Raised and educated in Milton and Braintree, he was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1961. He lived in Holbrook for twenty years, previously in Quincy for thirty years.

Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era aboard the U.S.S. Mills (DER-383).

He was employed as a sheet metal fabricator with General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for twenty years and had been retired for many years. Previously, Joe was employed as a driver for Hertz Rental Car.

He was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for thirty-eight years of Sharon J. (McCarty) Walgreen.

Devoted father of Wayne Walgreen and his wife Debbie of Middleboro, Kimberly Roche of Quincy and her late husband Dennis, Lynda Rooney and her husband Joseph of Plymouth, Carol Collins and her husband Michael of Fla, Rayschelle Ventresca and her husband James of Ga., Nicole Walgreen of Ga., Rene Miller and her fiancé Chris of Plymouth, Eric Walgreen of Holbrook, Jeffrey Walgreen and his wife Cala of Norton, Michael Walgreen and his fiancée Avalon of Quincy, and the late infant Joseph M. Walgreen, Jr.

Loving grandfather of fifteen and great grandfather of ten.

Dear brother of John Walgreen and his wife Sonia of Mansfield, Jeffrey Walgreen and his wife Diana of N.C., Janet Stiller and her husband Neal of Martha’s Vineyard, and the late James Walgreen and his surviving wife Marie of Randolph.

Brother-in-law of Darleen Austin and her husband Tom of Brooksville, Fla. and son-in-law of the late Violet Maynard.

Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, their families, and all his dear friends in Holbrook.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, July 2, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.