Joseph Mogan, Jr., 38

Joseph “Joe” Mogan, Jr., 38, of Quincy, died suddenly in an industrial accident on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Everett.

Born in Boston on June 19, 1983, Joe was raised in South Boston and Dorchester. He was the cherished son of Joseph S. and Donna M. (Kilduff) Mogan. Devoted father of Gavin Joseph Davis of Quincy. Loving brother of the late Michelle Vibert and her surviving husband, and Joe’s close friend, John Vibert of Dorchester. Dear uncle of Andrew and William Vibert of Dorchester. Longtime boyfriend of Linda Marie Burns of Squantum. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, July 29, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Dorchester at 10 AM.

Services conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joe’s name to the charitable organization or one’s choice.