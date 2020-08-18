Joseph O’Malley, 82, of Weymouth, died peacefully Aug. 14 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Born in Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland, on Feb. 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Patrick and Ann (Griffin) O’Malley. Mr. O’Malley was raised in Ireland before immigrating to the United States in 1959.

He was an extremely hard worker. At just 14 years old, Mr. O’Malley began working on a farm that required him to bicycle 25 miles from his home in Connemara. He moved to England at the age of 16 and worked in construction there until he immigrated to the United States in 1959. He settled in Boston and worked as a union carpenter. Along with help from friends, Mr. O’Malley built the Weymouth home where he raised his family. When he wasn’t working, he most enjoyed playing cards, attending Irish football matches, visiting his homeland and never turned down an invitation to a party.

One of Mr. O’Malley’s greatest joys was entertaining people with his accordion tunes. Friends and family would gather for hours, listening, dancing and singing along to the many Irish classics he would play for them.

Mr. O’Malley embraced life to the fullest and attracted so many with his spirited sense of humor and love of making people laugh. He will be fondly remembered for his infectious laughter, which left you smiling as he always laughed the loudest at his own jokes.

Beloved husband of Theresa (Conneely) O’Malley; the two married in 1976 and shared 44 years of loving marriage. He was the cherished father of Tricia Sullivan and her husband Stephen Sullivan of Quincy and Martin J. O’Malley of Weymouth He was the brother of the late Mary Graney and her late husband Joe, the late John O’Malley and his late wife Nora, the late Michael O’Malley and his late wife Kathleen, Bridie Rose and her late husband Alan, Peggy Barrett and her husband Bill, Anne Dolan and her late husband Jimmy, the late Pat O’Malley and his wife Barbara, the late Barbara Jackson and her late husband John, Kathleen Tate and her husband Des, Noreen DeBriae and her husband Dick, Colm O’Malley, his partner Denise Curran and his late wife Barbara, the late Martin O’Malley and his wife Anne McDermott Green and Eileen Durkan and her husband Michael.

Mr. O’Malley is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and approximately a million friends.

In light of current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, all services for Joe will be private. A private mass will be celebrated in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, followed by private interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Dr., Canton, MA 02021, or at irishculture.org by clicking “donate.”

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Homes.