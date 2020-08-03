Joseph P. Burnes, 56

Joseph Paul “Joey” Burnes, 56 of Quincy, passed away on July 23, 2020.

Son of the late Richard “Bun” and Jean “Mutzy” Burnes of Quincy. He is survived by his two children Zachary and Nicolette Burnes of Braintree. Also survived by his siblings Ricky, Jeanmarie, Shawn, Michael Burnes, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a niece.

For all who knew Joseph, he will be deeply missed.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated, Monday, August 3, at 10 am in St. John the Baptist Parish. Relative and friends are kindly invited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visiting hours are omitted.

Funeral arrangements were made by Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy.