Joseph P. Conley, 78

Joseph Patrick Conley, age 78, formerly of Quincy passed away after a long illness on November 2, 2023 at Southwood Nursing Home of Norwell.

Joe, lovingly called “Pop” by his grandchildren. He was the father of Susanne McCallum (husband Dan) of Whitman, Jason Conley (wife Alicia) of Whitman. Adored grandfather of Eric McCallum, Michael McCallum of Whitman. Emma Conley and Caitlin LeFebre of Whitman. Brother of Geraldine Munroe (husband George) of Dorchester, Steven Conley (wife Theresa) of Holbrook, John (Seanny) Conley of Quincy. Son of the late Patrick and Nora (Quinn) Conley.

Pop loved sports, especially baseball and football. He played high school football and was a league bowler. He was a passionate Notre Dame football fan…. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball and football and loved watching his granddaughter play soccer.

Joe served his country in the United States Army. His was stationed in Korea during Vietnam only 5 miles from the DMZ Zone. After being honorably discharged, he attended evening courses for IT. Joe was passionate about helping fellow alcohol dependent people. He was very active in AA; He co-owned the Condor House with his dear friend John Dorsey. The house helped many alcohol dependent people get back on their feet. He also worked as a counselor at the Long Island Hospital, and was proud of his 38 year sobriety.

Funeral services will be private, at Hamel-Lydon, Quincy MA. Interment, also private will be held at Bourne Cemetery.

