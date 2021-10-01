Joseph P. Higgins, 81

Joseph P. “Joe” Higgins, 81, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Boston on March 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Drew) Higgins. Joe was raised in Dorchester and attended local schools. He graduated from high school with the Class of 1958. Joe worked for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority as a track walker. After 26 years of service to the Commonwealth, Joe retired to pursue other interests and spend time with family and friends.

In Joe’s spare time, he enjoyed walking the beach and sitting in the sun. He also liked getting together with his friends and visiting casinos. Joe loved to dance, and his nieces fondly remember him dancing the entire night at their weddings. Joe was the type of person people enjoyed spending time with. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. Joe was a positive, caring, and loving person. Family was the most important part of his life and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he cared for. Joe will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Joe was the devoted brother of Thomas F. Higgins and his late wife Alice of Quincy, and the late John P. Higgins, who died in 2012. He was the loving uncle of George E. Higgins and his wife Valerie of Quincy, Barbara A. Boyd and her husband John of Quincy, and Patricia A. Mackey and her husband Christopher of Duxbury. Joe was the loving great uncle of Thomas J. Higgins of FL, Daniel E. Higgins of NY, Conor F. Mackey of Duxbury, Kerrie M. Boyd of Quincy, Courtney M. Mackey of Duxbury, and Jack D. Boyd of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Joe’s Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joe’s name to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

