Joseph P. Lordan, Jr., 88, of East Falmouth passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Born in Boston son of the late Madelene M. (Menz) and Joseph P. Lordan, Sr.

He was a Boston firefighter for 33 years. He was stationed at Ladder 23 Firehouse in Grove Hall area for many years. Joe loved his job and all his Firefighter Brothers.

Dear brother of Marlene Burke and her husband Paul and the late Betty O’Sullivan. Loving uncle of Martin O’Sullivan, Marlene and her husband Joe Gorforth, Margaret O’Sullivan, Maureen Gilman and her husband Kam, Jennifer Gregory and her husband Adecanel, Daniele Burke, Tyler Desmond and the late Michele Burke, Paul J. Burke and Marie Desmond and her surviving husband Henry. We miss and love you “Uncle JoJo”.

Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, 12 Quincy Ave., Quincy on Sunday, November 26 at 11:30AM.