Joseph P. Marinelli, 92

Joseph P. Marinelli, age 92, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, July 7, 2023 at The Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home.

Joseph was born in Quincy to the late Leonard F. and Gretta (Marshall) Marinella. He was a graduate of Braintree High School and had lived in Braintree for most of his life.

Following graduation, Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Hospital Corpsman during the Korean conflict.

Upon his return from the U.S. Navy, Joe apprenticed for the Bethlehem Steel Company at the former Fore River Shipyard. He continued his career with General Dynamics and later, with Wollaston Alloy.

Joe was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, Braintree Council #1462, where he served as Grand Knight for two years. He enjoyed golf and sports.

Beloved husband for fifty years of the late Amelia E. “Millie” (Delgiacco) Marinelli.

Devoted brother of Patricia Leslie of Plympton, Kevin Marinella and his wife Joan of Whitman, the late Barbara Morrison, and the late Leonard F. Marinella, Jr.

Dear brother-in-law of Thomas Delgiacco of Cambridge, Edward Delgiacco of Braintree, Julie Fantucchio of Quincy, the late Antonietta Sheehan, the late Luisa Turner, the late Rita Delgiacco, and the late Spc. Robert Delgiacco.

Loving companion for five years of Louise Murray of Braintree.

Joseph also leaves many nieces and nephews, good luck and fortune. Joe’s parting words: With that, life is short – don’t waste it.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Braintree Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

