Joseph P. Perrone, Jr., 92

Joseph P. Perrone, Jr., age 92, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born in Quincy, to the late Catharine H. (Osgood) and Joseph P. Perrone, Sr. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. He lived in Quincy for most of his life but also lived in Milton for thirty years.

Joseph was proud to have served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.

He was employed as a plumber with Local 12 for over forty years and retired in 1990.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family.

Beloved husband for seventy-one years of Virginia A. (Roche) Perrone.

Devoted father of Joanne Sacco and her husband Joseph of East Boston, Kathleen Misite and her husband Joseph of Raynham, Steven Perrone and his wife Kathleen of Whitman, Mark Perrone and his wife Dana of Weymouth, Jane McMasters and her husband Brian of Braintree, Anne Breadmore and her husband Deacon Paul J. Breadmore of Whitman.

Loving grandfather of eighteen and great grandfather of fourteen, with two on the way.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Eleanor Logan and Harriet Beebe. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services took place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Saint Bridget’s Church, 455 Plymouth St., Abington, MA 02351.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.