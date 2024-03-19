Joseph P. Sands, 59

Joseph P. Sands, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024. He was 59.

He was born in Boston to Evelyn M. (Monahan) and Robert E. Sands and raised in Dorchester. He graduated from Madison Park High School and shortly after began his career with the United States Post Office. He worked as a proud letter carrier for 38 years.

Joseph was a committed husband and father and loved spending time with his family. He always loved the beach and very much enjoyed traveling to Aruba with his wife, Denise and kids, Julia, and Joseph. He had a passion for buying and fixing up cars. Joseph was always able to negotiate an amazing deal and enjoyed the friendships and community that came along with the hobby. He was also an avid sports fan, especially for the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots.

He was always the first to lend a hand and go out of his way for others. He truly loved helping people. He was kind, caring and always smiling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 15 years to Denise Burns Sands of Quincy. Devoted father to Julia Sands of Quincy and Joseph C. Sands of Quincy. Loving brother to Robert Sands, Barbara Moccio, and Linda Downey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Evelyn M. (Monahan) and Robert E. Sands and his brothers, Michael Sands and Stephen Sands.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 21st, from 4-7:30 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visitation on Thursday, March 21st at 7:30 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.