Joseph R. Spillane, 72

Joseph R. Spillane, age 72, of Quincy died March 9th.

Son of the late Joseph and Mary D. Spillane and brother of the late Robert K. Spillane.

Mr. Spillane was a 1968 graduate of Quincy High School receiving a four-year scholarship to Boston College. He was a former high jumper and track star. He would run daily from Quincy High School to Nantasket Beach in Hull.

Mr. Spillane loved golfing and was a former caddy. He was a dedicated Boston sports fan.

He is survived by a daughter, Michele Occhipinti of Bradford; a sister, Kathleen Paradis and husband Normand of Atkinson, N.H.; a sister, Maureen Campbell and husband John of Middleboro; a sister, Donna Coakley and husband Michael of Braintree; and a sister, Debra Schwedler and husband Richard of Palm City, FL.

He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

