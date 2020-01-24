Joseph R. Thorley, 37

Joseph R. Thorley, age 37, of Dorchester, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Joseph was born in Quincy where he was raised and educated. He recently had moved to Dorchester but had lived in Quincy for most of his life.

As a young man, he was a talented athlete and was an avid Boston sports fan.

Beloved son of Joseph R. Thorley, Jr. of Quincy and the late Donna M. (MacDonald) Thorley. Devoted brother of Danielle D. Hennessy and her husband James of Plymouth and Justin R. Thorley of Saugus. Loving uncle of Abigail Hennessy. Dear partner of Nicole L. Shea of Weymouth. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.

At the request of the family, funeral arrangements are private.

For those who wish, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to The Family Restored, 17 Bishop Street, Suite 202, Portland, ME 04103.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

