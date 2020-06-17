Joseph S. Chernicki, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died June 13.

Mr. Chernicki proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard, finishing his service at the Boston Light Station. He had a successful career as a skilled upholsterer. Mr. Chernicki enjoyed boating, tinkering with cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Joanne (Mahan) Chernicki of Quincy. Devoted father of Theresa Richards and her husband Dr. Charles of PA, Joseph Chernicki of Quincy, Peter Chernicki and his wife Sheila of Hanson, Frank Chernicki of Weymouth, John Chernicki and his wife Shara of Whitman, Tina Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Hanover and Michael Chernicki and his wife Kimberly of Hanson. Cherished Papa of 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Walter, Ida, William, Jeanette, Frances, John and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Veteran Services, 24 High School Ave, Quincy MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.