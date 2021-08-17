Joseph Samuel Ralph, 97

Joseph Samuel Ralph of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. He was 97.

Born in Watertown on March 29, 1924, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nora (Macomber) Ralph. He was raised in South Boston and graduated from Boston Trade School with the Class of 1942. Following high school, Joseph enlisted in the United States Army on October 21, 1942 and proudly served his country in WWII. He was honorably discharged on December 28, 1945 at the rank of Sgt. Joseph worked as a finish carpenter and retired in 1986.

Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Ferris) Ralph, who died in 2014. The two shared 68 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Elaine F. Deskins and her husband David of Quincy, Joseph S. Ralph, Jr. of Quincy, Mary C. O’Neill and her husband Fred of Weymouth, Michael P. Ralph of N. Reading, Edward J. Ralph and his wife Nell of Weymouth and the late Thomas J. Ralph, who died in 2000. Joseph was the loving grandfather of Pamela Zanowski and her husband Stephen of South Carolina, Susan Collett and her husband Brian of Hanover, Kristin McDonald and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, Mark O’Neill and his wife Corinne of Weymouth, Karen Kintz and her husband Brian of Weymouth, Maureen Thomas and her husband Benjamin of Fall River, the late David Deskins, Jr., the late Gregory Deskins and the late Daniel Ralph. Also survived by 11 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, August 19, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be sent to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116.

