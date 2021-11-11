Joseph T. Joyce, Jr., 66

Joseph T. “Joe” Joyce, Jr., 66, of Quincy, died on November 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

The beloved husband of 42 years to Jacqueline (White) Joyce of Quincy. Loving father of Samuel J. Joyce and his fiancee Danielle Manning of Quincy. Son of the late Joseph T. Joyce, Sr. and Patricia (McCaffrey) Joyce. Brother of Brenda Sprague and her husband Patrick of Quincy and Mark Joyce and his wife Patricia of Stoughton. Longtime friend of Thomas Jablonski of Weymouth. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Joyce worked as a telecommunications technician for many years. He was an avid skier and golfer and spent some time on the PGA circuit.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.