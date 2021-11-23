Joseph T. Sloan, 60

Joseph T. Sloan, age 60, of Lakeville, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at home.

Joseph was born in Boston, raised and educated in South Boston. He graduated from South Boston High School, Class of 1979, where he was a member of the National Honor Society. Joseph lived in Lakeville for fifteen years, previously in Quincy.

He worked with the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance as a maintenance technician and courier for many years.

Joseph and his family shared many memories at their cottage on Long Pond in Lakeville. He enjoyed boating and fishing. Joseph was also an avid bowler.

Beloved son of Lawrence J. and Virginia B. (Frost) Sloan of Braintree. Devoted brother of Cheryl A. Trocki and her husband William of Braintree, Laura L. Amante and her husband David of Plainville. Loving uncle of Steven A. Trocki and his wife Jill of Weymouth, and Katelyn A. Reaney and her husband Mike of N. Easton. Loving grand-uncle of Paulina and Daisy. Joseph is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

For those who wish, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the Lakeville Animal Shelter, 8 Montgomery Street, Lakeville, MA 02347.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.