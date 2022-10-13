Joseph T. Whooley, 56

Joseph T. Whooley, of Quincy, passed away doing what he loved, being outdoors on Oct. 9, 2022, he was 56. The beloved husband of Maureen (Grady) Whooley of Quincy. Cherished father of Caitlyn and Joseph Whooley both of Quincy. Devoted son of Thomas P. and Mary (Cook) Whooley of Quincy. Brother of James J. and his wife Kerry and John M. Whooley of Quincy. Joe was the proud uncle of Faith, Thomas, William and Matthew Whooley and Daniel and Meaghan Adorn. Also survived by several uncles, cousins and close friends.

He loved spending time with his family as well as hunting and fishing.

Joe had many talents and was always willing to help anyone that needed it. He spent many days at his camp in Maine and hoped to move up there after retirement.

Joe will be missed by all that knew him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, October 16 from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please see the attached go Fund Me link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-whooley-family.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.