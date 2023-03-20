Joseph W. Robichaud Jr., 77

Joseph W. “Joe” Robichaud Jr., of Mansfield, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was 77.

Joe was born in Cambridge on July 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Evelyn (Tryder) Robichaud. Joe was raised in Chelsea and Reading, attended local schools, and graduated from Reading High School. After high school, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy on Sept. 23, 1963. He earned the rank of Petty Officer Class 3 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Joe was honorably discharged on Sept. 10, 1965. Following his time in the service, Joe continued his education at Northeastern University and Sales Institute of America. Joe’s career was in construction presiding as owner and president of MBR, a masonry business and J.W. Robichaud Construction both of Quincy and retired as a Vice President of Black Hawk Builders in North Reading.

Joe’s goal in life was to always ensure his wife and children’s happiness, regardless of the cost. He was most passionate about family and friends and late in life, veteran care and services. Joe believed in supporting the men and women that made the sacrifice to fight for our country. In his spare time, Joe could be found reading, working around the house on special projects and handywork, fishing, boating, and skiing.

The most important part of Joe’s life was his family. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more than anything and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he cared for. Joe’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Joe was the beloved husband of the late Mary B. Gallagher Robichaud, who died on Dec. 14, 2022. He was the devoted father of Joseph W. Robichaud III and his wife Julie of Mansfield and Renee M. Bilunas and her late husband John of Norton. Joe was the loving grandfather of Meagan C. Robichaud of Arlington, VA, Joseph C. and Kevin F. Robichaud, both of Mansfield. He was the dear brother of Cheryl Kelly of Westford, William Robichaud and his wife Janet of Andover, James Robichaud and his wife Shari of Byfield, the late Kathleen Robichaud, and the late Paul Robichaud and his surviving wife Sally of Gloucester. Joe is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 23, 2023, 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Joseph.

