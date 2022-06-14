Joseph W. Wong, 72

Joseph Wai-Man Wong passed away at his home on June 11, 2022 at the age of 72.

Joe was born in Nanjing, China, but spent his formative years in Hong Kong. He arrived in Boston’s Chinatown in 1982 and married Poh Gaik Goh in 1988. They moved and settled in Quincy, MA in 1993.

Like many immigrants before and after his arrival to the United States, Joe worked long, hard hours. For many years, he worked in Chinese restaurants up and down the North and South Shores. Later on, he transitioned to factory and assembly work. Prior to his retirement in 2016, he spent 13 years at the Quincy Wal-Mart where he greeted customers coming in and out of the store. He always had a smile on and was a regular fixture for all customers.

Joe was a longtime member of the Episcopal Boston Chinese Ministry at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Boston, MA. He enjoyed catching up on current affairs at home and abroad. He enjoyed venturing into Chinatown to enjoy some breakfast and his newspapers.

Joe’s life was the epitome of the American Dream. Nothing was truer than becoming homeowners, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1998, and providing the resources so his children, Gordon and Virginia, could attend two of New England’s most prestigious colleges and universities. Gordon and Virginia graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and Bentley University in Waltham, MA, respectively. His children have gone on to have successful careers in the federal government, non-profit, and private sectors.

Joe was predeceased by his parents Wong Ting Leung and Chang Chee Ching. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Poh Gaik Goh; their children Gordon Wong and his wife Caroline Space; Virginia Wong and her husband Nick Skvir; his brothers Johnny Wong and his wife Vivian, Raymond Wong and his wife Eliza, Paul Wong and his wife Rosanna, Eddie Wong, and his sister-in-law Maymay Wan. He leaves behind his nephews, Jimmy and his sons Jacob and Oliver, Alexander, Desmond, Andy, and Joshua; and his nieces Tiffany, Wendy, and Swellar. Joe also became a grandfather in December 2021 to Harrison Tin-Fan Space Wong and was always able to coax baby babbles out of him.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170. That will be followed by a private service at Blue Hill Cemetery.