Josephine A. Fay, 76

Josephine A. (Rizzo) Fay, 76, of South Weymouth, died by motor vehicle accident, along with her daughter Julie Smith and her grandchildren Jaxon and Scarlett, while on vacation with her family in Florida on February 18, 2020.

Josephine worked for Quincy College as a professor of early childhood education for 18 years. Previously, she taught at several elementary schools on the South Shore and also served as a representative assembly delegate of the National Education Association. A graduate of Stonehill College, Josephine was proud to be a longtime supporter of the college. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and cooking. Faith and family were central to Josephine’s life. She volunteered as a CCD teacher and cherished every minute spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of William M. Fay. Loving mother of Sheila Condon and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater; Susan Furman and her husband Mark of Plymouth; William Fay and his wife Lydia of Ellicott City, MD; and the late Julie Smith and her husband Shane of Whitman. Devoted sister of Antoinette Arena and her husband Guy of Weymouth; and the late Louis Rizzo. Cherished “Nana” to Matthew, Jenna, Erin, Jessica, Ryan, Kyle, Lucas, Mateo, Shalie, Skylar, the late Jaxon and the late Scarlett.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours in Saint Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10 AM also in St. Francis Xavier Church. Burial at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.

Memorial donations may be made to Smith and Fay Memorial Fund, North Easton Savings Bank, 570 Washington Street, Whitman, MA 02382 or in memory of Jaxon Smith to the Pediatric Neurology Fund at Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington Street, #231, Boston, MA 02111 giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give.