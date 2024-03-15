Josephine Buglisi, 84

Josephine (Aliberti) Buglisi, age 84, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born in Milici, Sicily to the late Luigi and Caterina (Torre) Aliberti. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States in November of 1972, settling in Quincy where she has lived for fifty-two years.

She was employed as an assembler for the Grass Instrument Company in Braintree for over ten years, previously working at LTX-Credence Corporation in Norwood.

Josephine was a caring, outgoing person who loved gardening and cooking for her family. After attending sewing classes, she became an accomplished seamstress, making dresses and other items for her children. She could also knit.

Most of all, Josephine was dedicated to her family, especially her daughters, her cherished grandchildren, and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Josephine was proud to be the matriarch of her family.

Beloved wife of the late Antonio Buglisi.

Devoted mother of Anna Maria Benigni of Weymouth, Caterina Cardarelli and her husband Nevio, Carmela Graziano and her husband Fiore Antonio all of Braintree.

Loving grandmother of Anthony Benigni and his wife Michelle of East Bridgewater, Silvio Cardarelli and his wife Jenna of Abington, Emilio Cardarelli and Delio Cardarelli both of Quincy, Joseph Graziano and his wife Emily of Ashburnham, Christina Kenney and her husband Eric of Rockland.

Cherished great grandmother of Noah and Brooke Benigni, Luca and Everly Cardarelli, Atlas and Zosia Graziano.

Dear sister of Joseph Aliberti and his wife Josephine of Quincy.

Josephine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families both here and in Sicily.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, March 19, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

