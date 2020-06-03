Josephine D. Polito

Josephine D. (Maggio) Polito of Weymouth, former longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31, 2020.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Michael Maggio and Maria (DeForte). Josephine was the beloved wife of the late John A. Polito, Sr., and the devoted mother of John A. “Jay” Polito, Jr. and his wife Maryann of Hull, James Polito of Florida, and Jeanmarie Bowler and her husband Paul of Duxbury. She was the sister of the late Sara Caponetti, and the proud grandmother of James, Maria, AJ, and Emily.

Josephine was a graduate of Fitton High School in East Boston and attended Burdett College. She was the secretary for many years at St. Ann’s School in Wollaston, and later for CNA Insurance Co. Her life is best defined by her enduring love of her large extended Sicilian family and for friendships made along the way.

A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Josephine’s memory to Quincy Community Action Programs at qcap.org.

Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Josephine’s family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.