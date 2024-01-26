Josephine M. Hidalgo, 87

Josephine Marie “Jo” Hidalgo of Hingham, formerly of North Quincy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. She was 87.

She was born in Boston to Guiseppina (Russo) and Salvatore Pistone and raised in South Boston. When she was 13, she met Ronald A. Hidalgo, who would become her husband and love of her life. Their story is truly a love story; Jo never dated anyone else her entire life. A few years after they met and started dating, Ron enlisted in the Marines and the two stayed in touch by writing love letters to each other. When Ron was scheduled to return home, Jo planned their wedding to welcome him back and they married a few months after her 20th birthday.

Shortly after Jo and Ron started a family in South Boston, they packed up and moved their family to Quincy where they would spend the remainder of their days together. She stayed at home and raised their five children and when the youngest was old enough, Jo went to work part-time as an administrative assistant at an insurance company. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting landscapes and portraits, shopping and traveling with Ron. After Ron’s passing, Jo moved to Hingham and joined the Linden Ponds community where she made many friends. There she was a part of the Italian American Club which she very much enjoyed.

Jo was generous and caring and had a quiet strength about her that was admired by many, especially her family. She was also admired for her skills in the kitchen and will be remembered as an excellent cook. Her lasagna and meatballs were a family favorite. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Ronald A. Hidalgo. Devoted mother to Diana M. Eysie and her husband George of Kingston, Ronald G. Hidalgo and his wife Elivia of Quincy, John J. Hidalgo of Plympton, Donna M. Mavromates and her husband Stan of Hingham, and Jo-Anne Glennon and her husband Sean of Quincy. Cherished Nana of John, Michaela, Olivia, Avery and Annabella, who were the light of her life. Loving mother-in-law to Kathy Dion. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jo’s family is deeply grateful for the staff at Linden Ponds who went above and beyond to care for her as one of their own.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 30th, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, January 31st, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jo may be made to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at jimmyfund.org/gift, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.