Josephine M. Tinney, 92

Josephine M. (McDermott) Tinney, age 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the comfort her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born in Quincy, to the late Christopher J. and Josephine M. (Macalini) McDermott. She was raised and educated in Quincy.

She was employed as a Traffic Supervisor for the City of Quincy for twenty-three years. Josephine was a member of the Emblem Club of the Quincy Lodge of Elks for many years.

Josephine loved to travel, Ireland being her favorite place to visit. She also loved visiting her niece, Jane Hilton and her husband Frank, in Butner, N.C. Sunday afternoons were spent at the former Beachcomber in Quincy, dancing to Irish music with her friends and family. Josephine also loved a good apple martini. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and was a good friend to many.

Beloved wife of the late J. Joseph Tinney. Devoted mother of Joseph Tinney and his partner Ann of Walpole, Patricia Tinney of Braintree, Daniel Tinney, Edward Tinney and his wife Andrea, Jo-Ann Tinney, all of Quincy, and the late M. Eileen Tinney.

Loving grandmother of Yasmina Maria Tinney, William Joseph Tinney, Cristina Tinney, Aimee Tinney, and John Joseph Tinney. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack Richardson. One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Anne Griffin of Mashpee, and was predeceased by Mary Boyd, Dorothea Basney, Christopher McDermott, James McDermott, and Kathryn Hager. Josephine is survived by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Kay Calabro.

Josephine is also survived by her Italian girls, Marylou, Gail, and Linda; her Irish sons, Tommy Byrne and Denis O’Gorman; her Irish girls, Teresa Gilmore of Galway, Ireland and Ann Grealy of Quincy.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, August, 5, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, August 6, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.