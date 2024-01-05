Josephine M. Vignoni, 96

Josephine M. (Corigliano) Vignoni, age 96, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Josephine was born in Boston, to the late Frank M. and Josephine (Merlino) Corigliano. Raised and educated in Boston’s South End, she was a graduate of Cathedral High School.

She lived in Quincy for most of her life, previously in Boston.

Josephine was the owner of her family’s flower shop, the former Messina Flower Shop in Boston. She had been retired for many years.

Josephine had a passion for cooking and hosting. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Francis A. “Frank” Vignoni.

Devoted mother of Francine G. Caruso and her husband Kenneth of North Billerica.

Loving grandmother of Christina M. Caruso and Steven J. Caruso.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary T. Volandre and Michael F. Corigliano.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, January 8, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Tuesday, January 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.