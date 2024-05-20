Josephine T. Coyne, 92

Josephine T. (Murphy) Coyne, of Marshfield, formerly of Quincy, passed away May 16, 2024. She was 92.

The beloved wife of the late John B. Coyne. Devoted mother of Kathleen Foley and her husband Terrence of Braintree, Joanne Fraser and her husband Steven of Milton, Jacqueline Penzo and her husband Michael of Quincy and the late Thomas Coyne and his wife Anette of West Roxbury. Daughter of the late Thomas & Mary (Hastings) Murphy. Sister of Patricia Austin of Braintree, Francis Murphy of Falmouth and the late Maureen Roy. Second Mom to Julie Pitts and her family of Weymouth. JoNana to Shannon, Catherine, Tori, John, Michael and Eric. Nano to Méabh, Scarlett, Sam and Vito. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her extended village of friends from Kearsarge Rd.

Josephine lived a remarkable life filled with resilience, dedication, and a diverse array of talents. Despite facing early hardships with the loss of her mother, she stepped up to help raise her siblings, displaying remarkable strength and compassion from a young age. Her 55-year tenure as a unit secretary at St. Margaret’s Hospital speaks volumes about her commitment and work ethic, retiring only at the age of 79. Beyond her professional life, Josephine’s hobbies and passions added vibrant colors to her existence. From her excellent skill in knitting and crocheting intricate pieces like Christmas stockings and Irish knit sweaters to picking up golf at the age of 70, she epitomized the spirit of lifelong learning and exploration. Her love for dancing and cherished moments with the SNDA group on Saturday nights showcased her zest for life and social connection. Living by the beach must have brought her immense joy and tranquility, but it’s evident that her true happiness stemmed from the love and bond she shared with her family. They were the cornerstone of her life, shaping her values and providing her with unwavering support throughout her journey. She made her home a sanctuary of love and laughter for everyone. Her story is one of courage, resilience, and the pursuit of joy in both the simple moments and the grand adventures of life. She leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories, boundless love, strength, and inspiration for all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her vibrant spirit lives on and will be the legacy she leaves behind.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, May 29 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Josephine may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.