Joshua M. Walsh, 24

Joshua Michael Walsh, age 24, of Norwood, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, after his long battle with mental health and addiction, Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Joshua was born in Boston, raised in Quincy and Norwood. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 2014. He had lived in Norwood and Quincy for all his life.

Joshua was employed as an anesthesia technician at Tufts Medical Center and had formerly worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and South Boston Community Health Center. Prior to that, he was employed as an emergency medical technician with Fallon Ambulance Service.

Joshua was a certified lifeguard and certified scuba diver, a lover of nature.

Beloved son of Michelle C. Labadie and her fiancé Scott A. Conant of Whitman, Eric S. Walsh and his wife Marilyn Madden Walsh of Norwood. Devoted brother of Gabrielle L. Costantino, Nicolas L. Costantino, Mathieu G. Walsh, Andrew L. Walsh, and Jackson S. Conant. Loving grandson of Christine McSweeney and Renée Simard. Dear nephew of Stephanie Walsh, James and Cathy Madden, Daniel McSweeney, Christopher McSweeney, and Matthew McSweeney. He is also survived by many cousins and loyal friends.

He was preceded in death by Michael Madden 2020, Raymond Walsh 2019, James Labadie 2018, and Helen (auntie) Madden 2009.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, October 28, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear Street, Quincy, on Thursday, October 29, at 12 p.m. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Joshua’s memory may be made to McLean Hospital, Development Office, 115 Mill St., Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478-9106 or call 617-855-3415.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.