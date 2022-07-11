Joyce A. Balzano, 88

Joyce A. Balzano, age 88, of Hingham and formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her sisters and niece at the Harbor House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Hingham on July 8, 2022.

Born April 5, 1934 in Rumford, ME, Joyce was the eldest of 4 children; the daughter of Elwin Halacy and Adalie (Jalbert) Halacy, both of Maine.

Joyce was raised in Rumford, ME where she graduated from Stephens High School. She attended the Mount Ida College where she earned her degree in Medical Technology. Later attending Northeastern University, she received a Master’s degree in education, which she used to become a professor at Massasoit Community College, from where she retired.

In 1961 while working at the Quincy City Hospital, Joyce met her husband, the late Guido J. Balzano, and were together for 61 happy years. Both were golfers for many years at the South Shore Country Club, and enjoyed many years after their retirement wintering and golfing in Florida.

Joyce was the sister of Dorothy Chamberlain, (husband, Armand), the late Clifton Halacy, (wife, Marjory) and Sally Gilpatric, (husband, William). She had many nieces and nephews in Maine as well as in Massachusetts.

Always aware of the importance of good heath, Joyce was an avid walker, golfer and healthy cook.

She will always be remembered as a Family favorite, and will have a Christian burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Hingham, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.