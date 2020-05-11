Joyce E. Bearchell, 88

Joyce Evangeline (Galbraith) Bearchell, age 88, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center having lived gracefully for several years with dementia.

Joyce was born on Dec. 22, 1931, at The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Memorial Hospital to her parents, David and Mima Galbraith. Her family, with their daughters Jean and Ena, had emigrated from Port Glasgow, Scotland in 1930. Joyce lived her early years in South Boston and school years in Quincy and Sharon. Her church home was The Salvation Army in Quincy where she served as a lay leader, Sunday School teacher and musician. She loved people and music, played piano, sang and played a brass instrument in various ensembles throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed studying her Bible, reading mysteries and traveling with her sisters. But she loved most the time spent simply visiting with her children and grandchildren. She quietly touched and influenced many people young and old throughout her life and opened her home to various family members, friends and students who needed a place to live during college and transitions in their lives.

Joyce’s entire adult life was devoted to God in service of others through the ministries of The Salvation Army. In 1955, she (with her then husband, Robert E. Bearchell) graduated from The Salvation Army Training College as an ordained minister and served as an officer for 22 years in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Massachusetts as church pastor, camp director, women’s ministries, veteran’s hospital & nursing home ministries and various other management capacities while, at the same time, raising four children.

After officership, Joyce continued as a Salvation Army layperson and employee working first as service unit representative on Cape Cod. She also earned her real estate license in 1975 and dabbled in it as a hobby. Joyce then moved ‘home’ to Quincy from 1981 where she loved having fun with her sisters, Jean & Ena, and worked in various professional capacities at the Divisional Headquarters in Boston. She officially retired in 1997 as human resources director, but continued working in retirement until 2010.

Joyce is survived by her four children, David Ladlow (Karen) Bearchell of Lawrenceville, GA, Robert Bruce (Gillian) Bearchell of Quincy, Deborah Jean Bearchell of Bowie, MD and William Ernest (Paula) Bearchell of South Windsor, CT, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a niece, three nephews and many friends across the country. She is predeceased by her sisters, Jean Barr Caseley and Ena Smalley both of Quincy, and parents David & Jemima (McKnight) Galbraith of Quincy.

Donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Quincy.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

