Joyce E. Green, 77

Joyce Ellen (Carter) Green, of Quincy, died August 24, 2021 at the age of 77.

Born in Manchester, NH, she moved to Quincy as a child, was a graduate of North Quincy High School and lived in Quincy for the rest of her life.

Wife of the late Jack J. Green of Quincy. Mother of Lisa C. Aprille, the late Linda R. Aprille and Sean J. Green. Grandmother of Connor M. Green and Seth Odin Green. Cat mom to Bat and Pumpkin.

Mrs. Green was a CNA who enjoyed helping people and loved to travel.

There will be a private family service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.